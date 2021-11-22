Left Menu

Italy allows COVID-19 vaccine booster 5 months after completing the first cycle -minister

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday said it will be possible for the Italians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing the first vaccination cycle.

"The booster dose is crucial to better protect ourselves and those around us. After Aifa's (Italy's medicines authority) latest advice, it will be possible to take it five months after completing the first cycle," Speranza wrote on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

