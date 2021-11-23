Left Menu

U.S. health officials not recommending lockdowns to curb pandemic -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:55 IST
U.S. health officials are not currently recommending lockdowns or economic restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

While some other countries have reimposed lockdowns, "our process and our focus continues to be getting more Americans vaccinated," she said.

"We will continue to rely on the advice of our own health and medical team, and that is not something that they have recommended."

