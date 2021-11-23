Left Menu

Israel begins giving COVID shots to children age 5 to 11

Israel on Tuesday began administering the coronavirus vaccine to children age 5 to 11.The country recently emerged from a fourth COVID wave, and daily infections have been relatively low for the last few weeks.

Israel begins giving COVID shots to children age 5 to 11
Israel on Tuesday began administering the coronavirus vaccine to children age 5 to 11.

The country recently emerged from a fourth COVID wave, and daily infections have been relatively low for the last few weeks. But Health Ministry statistics show that a large share of the new infections have been in children and teenagers. Children age 5 to 11 make up nearly half of active cases. Officials hope the new inoculation campaign will help bring down the numbers and perhaps stave off a new wave.

Israeli media reported low demand for the shots on the first day they were available to this age group. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was expected to accompany his son later Tuesday to get his jab in a bid to encourage parents to have their children vaccinated.

Israel, which has a population of more than 9 million, has had more than 1.3 million infections since the start of the pandemic and more than 8,100 deaths.

