Left Menu

Most COVID-19 facilities in Bengal to turn into non-Covid units as infections ebb

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to turn most hospitals, which were made dedicated COVID-19 facilities, into non-Covid-units, after a decline in the number of fresh cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:48 IST
Most COVID-19 facilities in Bengal to turn into non-Covid units as infections ebb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to turn most hospitals, which were made dedicated COVID-19 facilities, into non-Covid-units, after a decline in the number of fresh cases, a senior official said on Tuesday. It has also decided to shut several safe homes that were set up during the peak phase of the pandemic to accommodate infected patients, he said. The department has issued a notification to this effect, adding that two Covid hospitals will function in each district. There are at least 203 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in West Bengal - government and private - with 23,947 beds, the official said. The state has 200 safe homes with around 11,505 beds.

As per the directive, 150 dedicated COVID-19 facilities will be turned into non-Covid units and an equal number of safe homes will be shut, he added.

The state reported 615 fresh infections on Monday, while 14 more people succumbed to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021