Nepal & India sign MoU on reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate
India and Nepal on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate to significantly ease the travel woes for fully vaccinated people from the two neighbouring countries.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra signed the MoU along with Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population Secretary Roshan Pokhrel at a ceremony organised at the ministry office in Kathmandu, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here.
Health Minister Virodh Khatiwada was also present at the event.
The MoU, between the health ministries of the two countries, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travellers of both the countries, it said.
It ''marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal,'' the release said.
