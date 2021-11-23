Nepal & India sign MoU on reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate

India and Nepal on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate to significantly ease the travel woes for fully vaccinated people from the two neighbouring countries.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra signed the MoU along with Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population Secretary Roshan Pokhrel at a ceremony organised at the ministry office in Kathmandu, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here.

Health Minister Virodh Khatiwada was also present at the event.

The MoU, between the health ministries of the two countries, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travellers of both the countries, it said.

It ''marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal,'' the release said.

