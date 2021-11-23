Left Menu

French PM Castex says he is doing well after Covid-19 infection

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:22 IST
French PM Castex says he is doing well after Covid-19 infection
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday said that he was doing well despite a COVID-19 infection and showed only light symptoms, continuing to fulfill his official functions from isolation.

His office said Monday that Castex, fully vaccinated, had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021