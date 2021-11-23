French PM Castex says he is doing well after Covid-19 infection
French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday said that he was doing well despite a COVID-19 infection and showed only light symptoms, continuing to fulfill his official functions from isolation.
His office said Monday that Castex, fully vaccinated, had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating himself.
