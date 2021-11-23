Left Menu

BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,782 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 1,461 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 5 Deaths

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:51 IST
BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,782 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 1,461 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 5 Deaths

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1,782 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 1,461 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 5 DEATHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Also Read: AUG 5-UPDATE 1-China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021