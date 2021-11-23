BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,782 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 1,461 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 5 Deaths

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1,782 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 1,461 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 5 DEATHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

