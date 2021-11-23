Left Menu

Gunshots fired at police in France's Martinique, Guadeloupe still tense

During the 20th century, many people on Guadeloupe were also systematically exposed to toxic pesticides used in banana plantations. A general strike also began in Martinique on Monday to demand an end to the mandatory vaccination of health workers and for action to tackle high fuel prices.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:58 IST
Gunshots fired at police in France's Martinique, Guadeloupe still tense

Gunshots were fired overnight at police in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, local authorities said on Tuesday, in a sign that unrest triggered by COVID-19 curbs that has rocked the nearby island of Guadeloupe could be spreading there.

No police have been injured and things have calmed down in the daytime, a Martinique police official said, but traffic was still slowed by barricades. Gunfire has also targeted police over the past few days in Guadeloupe, where a general strike entered a second week on Monday and many stores remained shuttered after night-time looting amid protests over the COVID-19 restrictions.

The situation remains "very difficult" in Guadeloupe, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France Inter radio earlier in the day. "There are still scenes of extreme violence with police forces being shot at with real ammunition," he said, adding that some 200 additional police officers deployed since Sunday had helped to quell some of the unrest.

People in Guadeloupe and Martinique have been especially incensed by a requirement, also in force in mainland France, for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Compulsory vaccination has touched a nerve in a population that is descended from slaves who worked on French sugar plantations. During the 20th century, many people on Guadeloupe were also systematically exposed to toxic pesticides used in banana plantations.

A general strike also began in Martinique on Monday to demand an end to the mandatory vaccination of health workers and for action to tackle high fuel prices. The Caribbean has been hit this autumn by a new wave of coronavirus infections that is causing lockdowns and flight cancellations and overwhelming hospitals, just as tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021