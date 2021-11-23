Left Menu

Chhattisgarh minister urges Centre to permit booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine for priority groups

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday wrote to the Centre urging it to take a decision soon on administering booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in priority groups.In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo said several countries have been witnessing third and fourth waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started inoculating their people with the booster shots.Experts from the country and abroad have been certifying that the level of COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibodies declines within six to nine months or lasts for nearly this period.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:41 IST
Chhattisgarh minister urges Centre to permit booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine for priority groups
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday wrote to the Centre urging it to take a decision soon on administering booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in priority groups.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo said several countries have been witnessing third and fourth waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started inoculating their people with the booster shots.

“Experts from the country and abroad have been certifying that the level of COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibodies declines within six to nine months or lasts for nearly this period. Although the immunity continues to remain the same in some cases, the need for a booster dose is being felt,” Singh Deo said in the letter. The effect of the third and fourth wave of infection is being reported in several countries of the world and many nations have started administering booster shots to their citizens, the state health minister said. Considering the risk of the viral spread, the time has come to permit a booster dose for healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW), immuno-compromised and people above 60 years of age, he said. Singh Deo urged the Union health minister to take an early decision in this regard and issue necessary guidelines for administering booster dose of the vaccine to people in the above categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021