Left Menu

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakias leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.Inspired by neighbouring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all vaccinated and unvaccinated alike at its session Wednesday.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:03 IST
Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Slovakia's leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.

Inspired by neighbouring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said it's necessary to act “immediately.” His four-party coalition government was mulling a two or three-week lockdown. “It's an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday after visiting a major medical facility in the capital of Bratislava.

Caputova said what she saw at Bratislava University Hospital “was tragic, was horrible.” “Experts are clear,” she said. “It's necessary to restrict people's mobility, we need a lockdown ... unfortunately, it's a measure that has to affect everyone.” Slovakia reported 9,171 new virus cases on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 8,342 set only a few days earlier.

On Monday, Slovakia imposed new restrictions targeting the unvaccinated, who are banned from all nonessential stores and shopping malls. They're also not allowed to attend any public events or gatherings and are required to test twice a week to go to work.

The number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients rose by 161 to 3,182 on Monday, well above the 3,000-bed level considered critical by Slovakia's Health Ministry. It said more than 82 per cent of the patients have not been fully vaccinated. At 45.3 per cent, Slovakia's vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the EU, well below the 27-nation bloc's average of 65.5 per cent.

Overall, the nation of 5.5 million has registered 621,423 virus cases with 13,985 deaths.(AP) ___ Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021