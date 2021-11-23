Left Menu

Delhi reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, no death for eighth consecutive day

The national capital has logged 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health bulletin said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital has logged 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health bulletin said on Tuesday. With this, Delhi now has 296 active cases and the cumulative infections have mounted to 14,40,719.

As per the health bulletin, for the eighth consecutive day, no Covid fatalities were recorded in Delhi. As many as 28 recoveries were also reported in the national capital. Of the 49,590 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent was observed.

As many as 1,09,548 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far have reached 2,19,52,068. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

