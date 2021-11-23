Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Health Minister writes to Mansukh Mandaviya, requests COVID vaccine booster dose for citizens

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Tuesday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting him to take a decision to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to citizens.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:21 IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister writes to Mansukh Mandaviya, requests COVID vaccine booster dose for citizens
TS Singh Deo at Delhi airport (file/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Tuesday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting him to take a decision to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to citizens. In his letter, Singh said, "It has been observed that even after the second dose of the vaccine, the antibodies and their effect are declining within six-nine months."

Experts agree that the level of safety remains in some cases but the need for a booster dose is felt even after this, the letter said. The health minister said many countries have been administering a booster dose to citizens.

Keeping this in mind, the time has come to administer it to Health Worker (HCW), Front Line Worker (FLW) and citizens above the age of 60y years with weak immune systems. Deo has requested the Union Minister to take appropriate decisions regarding the introduction of booster doses to the citizens, the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021