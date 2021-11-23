Left Menu

Fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 to get 10 pc discount on liquor in MP's Mandsaur

In a move to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Mandsaur district excise department on Tuesday rolled out an order to give a 10 per cent discount on liquor to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ANI | Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:28 IST
Fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 to get 10 pc discount on liquor in MP's Mandsaur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Mandsaur district excise department on Tuesday rolled out an order to give a 10 per cent discount on liquor to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Mandsaur's district excise officer Anil Sachan said that a 10 per cent discount will be provided to people at liquor shops in Sitamau Phatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand on the production of proof of both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

Sachan further said that this move is to attract and encourage liquor consumers towards vaccination. "Consumers who bring certificates of both doses of Covid vaccination will be given 10 per cent discount on the purchase of liquor. Also, special care will be taken to ensure that there is no misuse in the said work," he said.

In a milestone achievement, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021