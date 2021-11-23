Left Menu

Italy reports 83 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 10,047 new cases

Italy reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 70 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,047 from 6,404. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 560 from a previous 549. Some 689,280 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 267,570, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:40 IST
Italy reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 70 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,047 from 6,404. Italy has registered 133,330 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,597 on Tuesday, up from 4,507 a day earlier. There were 61 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 54 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 560 from a previous 549.

Some 689,280 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 267,570, the health ministry said.

