Brazil registers 284 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Brazil registered 284 new COVID-19 deaths and 10,312 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.
In total, Brazil has reported 613,066 deaths due to COVID-19.
