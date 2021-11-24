Left Menu

Brazil registers 284 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-11-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 03:19 IST
Brazil registered 284 new COVID-19 deaths and 10,312 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

In total, Brazil has reported 613,066 deaths due to COVID-19.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

