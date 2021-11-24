Left Menu

New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 24-11-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 05:55 IST
New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand said on Wednesday that fully vaccinated foreign travellers will be able to enter the country from April 30, easing its border curbs that have been in place since the pandemic hit in March of last year.

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel to New Zealand without requiring quarantine from Jan. 16, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also said at a news conference.

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travellers from all other countries can start travelling to New Zealand without quarantine from Feb. 13, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021