India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs

Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Wednesday. The total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country so far stands at 63,47,74,225.

"As many as 11,57,697 samples were tested yesterday," said ICMR. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that India reported 9,283 new cases, 10,949 recoveries and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Active cases of the COVID-19 in the country stands at 1,11,481, which is the lowest in 537 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)