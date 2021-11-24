Left Menu

India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs

Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 10:35 IST
India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Wednesday. The total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country so far stands at 63,47,74,225.

"As many as 11,57,697 samples were tested yesterday," said ICMR. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that India reported 9,283 new cases, 10,949 recoveries and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Active cases of the COVID-19 in the country stands at 1,11,481, which is the lowest in 537 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021