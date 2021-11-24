Health authorities globally are calling for increased COVID-19 shots and booster doses as cases surge in the United States, Europe and parts of Asia, with the World Health Organization projecting a further 700,000 deaths in Europe by March. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France recorded more than 30,000 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours for the first time since August, as the pace of infection sped up despite new social distancing measures and a drive to boost vaccinations. * Spain's Catalonia region plans to demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry to bars, restaurants, and stadiums, while other regions are pushing for similar restrictions to tame rising infection rates.

* The Netherlands started transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany on Tuesday to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals. * Germany should impose further restrictions to try to stop the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday as more politicians backed the idea of compulsory vaccinations.

* The Czech Republic may make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for people over the age of 60 as well as for some professions including health and social care workers, under plans now being drawn up, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday. * The World Health Organization said a further 700,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by March, taking the total to above 2.2 million, as it urged people to get vaccinated and to have booster shots.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement.

* Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said a vast majority of Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should receive a booster shot and that an additional dose could eventually become the country's standard for determining who is fully vaccinated. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea reported a new daily record of 4,116 new cases as the country battles to contain the spike in serious cases requiring hospitalization. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Since the pandemic forced many U.S. bookshops to close or slash prices, Ghanaian New Yorker Paul Nelson has amassed 30,000 African photo books for a library he hopes will inspire the next generation of photographers back home. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Union's drug regulator said it has started reviewing U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill for adults following an application and could issue an opinion "within weeks." ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Share markets were jittery in early Asia as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations. * Four groups of influential Democratic lawmakers urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to back the issuance of $2 trillion in additional emergency reserves by the International Monetary Fund to help poor countries struggling with COVID-19.

