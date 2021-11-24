Left Menu

Gunshots fired again at police in France's Martinique - media

BFM TV, quoting police forces, reported that shootings lasted for several hours and noted the situation was still "very tense" even though trade unions had ordered the removal of barricades protesters had set up. Gunfire has also targeted police over the past few days in Guadeloupe, where a general strike entered a second week on Monday, and many stores remained shuttered after night-time looting amid protests over the COVID-19 restrictions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:53 IST
Gunshots fired again at police in France's Martinique - media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Gunshots were fired overnight at police in the French Caribbean island of Martinique for the second night running, French media reported on Wednesday, in a sign that unrest triggered by COVID-19 curbs that has rocked the nearby island of Guadeloupe seems to be spreading there. BFM TV, quoting police forces, reported that shootings lasted for several hours and noted the situation was still "very tense" even though trade unions had ordered the removal of barricades protesters had set up.

Gunfire has also targeted police over the past few days in Guadeloupe, where a general strike entered a second week on Monday, and many stores remained shuttered after night-time looting amid protests over the COVID-19 restrictions. People in Guadeloupe and Martinique have been especially incensed by a requirement, also in force in mainland France, for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Compulsory vaccination has touched a nerve in a population that is descended from slaves who worked on French sugar plantations. During the 20th century, many people on Guadeloupe were also systematically exposed to toxic pesticides used in banana plantations. A general strike had also begun in Martinique on Monday to demand an end to the mandatory vaccination of health workers and for action to tackle high fuel prices.

The Caribbean has been hit in recent weeks by a new wave of coronavirus infections that is causing lockdowns and flight cancellations and overwhelming hospitals, just as tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021