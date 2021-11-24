National Health Authority's consultation paper seeks inputs on Health Data Retention Policy under Ayushman Bharat

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Tuesday released a consultation paper on the proposed Health Data Retention Policy (HDRP) and sought suggestions and inputs on health data retention under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The consultation paper provides a detailed discussion on the need for the policy, its scope, key elements under it, and proposed approach for its governance structure under the ambit of ABDM, launched across the country on September 27 this year.

It also focuses on how an HDRA policy for ABDM stakeholders will help the healthcare ecosystem. The Health Data Management Policy released last year by NHA provided that a health data retention policy may be notified for data fiduciaries to comply with the collection, use and storage of personal data.

The proposed Health Data Retention Guideline or Policy has been envisioned to minimize risks associated with personal health data and to maximize benefits from the usage of this data by ensuring that data retention guidelines are in sync with all applicable legal and regulatory compliances. The NHA will ensure an inclusive engagement with stakeholders, and those diverse viewpoints are incorporated from concerned stakeholders.

Giving his views on the consultation paper, R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said, "We are developing the National Digital Health Ecosystem in a consultative manner. Since the premise of ABDM is based on federated architecture, it becomes paramount that there are specific guidelines on data retention so that health data can be stored and shared securely among different ecosystem partners, post consent of the patient." Through this consultation paper, the NHA is providing interested stakeholders with information that may be useful to understand the considerations for the proposed policy for India, and its related implications, and seek their suggestions or inputs on health data retention under ABDM. (ANI)

