Belgian leader COVID-19 negative after meeting French PM
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday after his French counterpart, whom he met earlier in the week, became infected with the coronavirus. He will have a second test early next week.De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday after his French counterpart, whom he met earlier in the week, became infected with the coronavirus. A statement from his office said that De Croo "will continue to do an important part of his work remotely'' in line with restrictive measures that the government as a whole took last week. He will have a second test early next week.
De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. That same day, Castex's daughters tested positive after her father returned from the meeting with De Croo. Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgian
- Alexander De Croo
- Castex
- French
- De Croo
- Jean Castex
ALSO READ
Russian planes over North Sea intercepted by Belgian F-16s - Dutch Defence Ministry
Russian planes intercepted by Belgian jets over North Sea - Netherlands
Models pose in historic vestments for Belgian cathedral catwalk show
Belgian government tightens bird flu measures with total containment
Passengers in Bulgaria bus crash included one Serbian, one Belgian - N.Macedonia PM