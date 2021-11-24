Left Menu

Children at lower risk from COVID, vaccines should go to poor - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe COVID-19 disease, countries should prioritise sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring urgently needed supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. Some rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis have been reported in younger men who received mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - but these were generally mild and responded to treatment, it said in a statement.

"As many parts of the world face extreme vaccine shortages, countries with high coverage in at-risk populations should prioritize global sharing of COVID-19 vaccines before vaccinating children, adolescents," the WHO said.

