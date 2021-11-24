Russia to register Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

Russia's health ministry will register a new Sputnik M vaccine for use for children aged 12-17 later on Wednesday, with shots expected to be available at the end of December, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a government meeting.

Russia has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus infections and related deaths in recent weeks.

