Russia's Putin took part in trials of nasal form of COVID vaccine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:01 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had participated in trials of a nasal form of a vaccine against COVID-19.
Putin was revaccinated against the coronavirus on Sunday with Russia's Sputnik Light shot.
