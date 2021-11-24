Left Menu

Netherlands set to impose stricter COVID-19 regime by Friday

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:09 IST
Netherlands set to impose stricter COVID-19 regime by Friday
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Dutch government will announce on Friday new measures to fight a record surge in coronavirus infections, as hospitals struggle to deal with the wave of COVID-19 cases, health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

"The infection rate is higher than ever before", De Jonge said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday. "Hospital admissions keep exceeding expectations and we have not seen the worst yet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021