Russia plans to export nasal form of COVID-19 vaccine next year

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:30 IST
Russia plans to sell the nasal form of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to other countries next year, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

Russia announced progress in its Sputnik suite of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, with a new version aimed at children and a nasal spray that President Vladimir Putin said he had taken as a booster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

