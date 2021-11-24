Left Menu

COVID will continue to spread as people mix and travel - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:34 IST
The SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) emergency director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday.

Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, said that in the year-end holiday period it was important for everyone to take protection measures against COVID-19, including vaccination and social distancing.

