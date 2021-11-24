Denmark's government suggests reintroducing mandatory face mask usage

Denmark's government on Wednesday proposed reintroducing mandatory face mask usage on public transport, in shops and in the healthcare sector to curb rising coronavirus infections. The government also proposed widening the use of a digital "corona pass" to include higher education institutions, hairdressers, national workplaces and elderly care, Health Minister Magnums Heunicke told a news briefing.

The measures could take effect next week if approved by parliament.

