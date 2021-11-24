WHO on EU booster recommendation: "Focus on the unvaccinated and high-risk groups"

The World Health Organisation (WHO), asked about the European Union's fresh recommendation for COVID-19 boosters for people over 40, said on Wednesday that the priority should remain inoculating all adults and most vulnerable groups first. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said: "Focus on the unvaccinated and high-risk groups."

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said that he hoped that health ministers from its 194 member states would agree next week to start a negotiating process for a 'binding pact' to help prepare for future pandemics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)