U.S. Agriculture Dept, Social Security Admin lag in vaccination rate tally -- OMB
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Department of Agriculture and Social Security Administration lagged among U.S. federal agencies whose employees have received at least one COVID-19 shot, at rates of 86.1% and 87.7 respectively, the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Wednesday in a tally.
The U.S. Agency for International Development led federal agencies in reporting that 97.8% of its employees have had at least one jab for COVID-19, the OMB said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House Office of Management and Budget
- U.S.
Advertisement