U.S. Agriculture Dept, Social Security Admin lag in vaccination rate tally -- OMB

The Department of Agriculture and Social Security Administration lagged among U.S. federal agencies whose employees have received at least one COVID-19 shot, at rates of 86.1% and 87.7 respectively, the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Wednesday in a tally.

The U.S. Agency for International Development led federal agencies in reporting that 97.8% of its employees have had at least one jab for COVID-19, the OMB said.

