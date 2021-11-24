Slovak government approves two-week lockdown amid COVID surge -media
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:11 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a two-week lockdown amid a record jump in COVID-19 cases, broadcaster TA3 and other media reported, citing Economy Minister Richard Sulik.
The government had been debating whether to impose restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Slovaks after neighbouring Austria implemented similar measures this week as Europe battles a surge in infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovakia reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases on record
Slovakia's COVID-19 hospitalisations top 2,500
Slovakia considers new COVID-19 steps as hospital admissions rise
Jaishankar meets FMs of Cyprus, Slovakia at Dubai Expo
EAM Jaishankar visits Dubai Expo; meets counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus, Luxembourg