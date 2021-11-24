Left Menu

UK records 43,676 new COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:37 IST
Britain on Wednesday reported 43,676 further cases of COVID-19 and 149 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 42,484 cases and 165 deaths reported a day earlier.

