Death toll English channel might still rise after migrant boat accident

The death toll after a boat with migrants sunk in the English channel, which was initially reported at five by French media, could still rise as some more migrants were in a poor condition, a local coast guard official said on Wednesday.

The coast guard is still waiting for doctors to confirm the number, the official told Reuters, adding that 20 people had been found at sea after a dinghy boat capsized off the French coast.

