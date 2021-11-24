Left Menu

Slovak government limiting movement for two weeks in COVID lockdown

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Slovakia's government will limit movement as part of a two-week lockdown to stem a fast rise in COVID-19 cases, allowing only travel for essential shopping, work, school or medical visits, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday.

The government will assess the situation after 10 days and Heger said any easing would be for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

