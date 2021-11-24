Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe, with the continent once again the epicentre of a pandemic that has prompted new curbs on movement and made health experts think again about booster vaccination shots. Greece's prime minister proposed that the EU's executive arm make having a booster shot a condition for some Europeans to travel freely across the bloc.

EUROPE * Slovakia, which reported its highest daily rise in new cases, approved a two-week lockdown, broadcaster TA3 and other media reported.

* Denmark's government proposed reintroducing mandatory face mask usage on public transport, in shops and in the healthcare sector. * Poland will have to tighten restrictions if it does not see daily case numbers decreasing in the near future, the health minister said.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was disappointed that Valneva's vaccine had not gained approval in Britain. * The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new infections as cases surpassed 25,000 for the first time and put further strain on hospitals.

* The Netherlands, which according to official data recorded the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, will announce new measures on Friday. * Switzerland will hold off from new national restrictions to curb infections, the government said.

* Gunshots were fired overnight at police in Martinique, French media reported, in a sign that unrest triggered by curbs that has rocked the nearby island of Guadeloupe seems to be spreading there. * France will announce new containment measures on Thursday, but does not plan a new lockdown like some other European Union countries.

* Cyprus will include children as young as six in its screening programme and introduce mandatory masks in schools to ward off a surge in the virus, authorities said. * Russia announced progress in its Sputnik suite of vaccines, with a new version aimed at children and a nasal spray.

* Sweden will begin gradually rolling out vaccine booster shots to all adult Swedes, government and health officials said. * Hungary reported a record number of new daily cases at 12,637, a government tally showed.

AMERICAS * The Canadian health regulator said it would allow Johnson & Johnson to import its vaccine made at contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions's plant in the United States.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A little known sect led by a pastor who pokes eyes to heal is at the centre of an outbreak in South Korea, as the country reported a new daily record of 4,116 cases.

* Singapore and Malaysia will launch a quarantine-free travel lane next week at their land border crossing for people vaccinated, the two countries said. * An alarming fall in testing threatens to undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic, the federal health ministry said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa has asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to delay delivery of vaccines because it now has too much stock, health ministry officials said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe disease, countries should prioritise adults and sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme, the World Health Organisation said.

* South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences would make at least 80 million doses of DNA vaccine from Cadila Healthcare , the Indian drugmaker said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares were down and oil prices steadied after poorer prospects for Germany's economic recovery sent the euro to its weakest level since July last year and as investors weighed mixed U.S. economic data. (Compiled by Juliette Portala, Valentine Baldassari and Uttaresh.V ; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Evans)

