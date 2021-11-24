Left Menu

Portugal expands booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise

Portugal, one of the world's most vaccinated nations, will give COVID-19 booster shots to a quarter of its population by the end of January, the health secretary said on Wednesday, as authorities try to stop a recent surge in infections.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:33 IST
Portugal expands booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal, one of the world's most vaccinated nations, will give COVID-19 booster shots to a quarter of its population by the end of January, the health secretary said on Wednesday, as authorities try to stop a recent surge in infections. The number of cases in Portugal reached a four-month daily high of 3,773 on Wednesday. Deaths, however, remain far below January levels, when the country faced its toughest battle against COVID-19, and the infection rate is far lower than in most of Western Europe.

Around 87% of Portugal's population of just over 10 million is fully inoculated, and the country's speedy vaccination rollout has been widely praised. That has allowed the nation to lift most of its pandemic restrictions. But, as another wave of the pandemic sweeps across Europe, the government is gearing up to announce new rules on Thursday to limit spread of the coronavirus in the run-up to the holiday season.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week the government was unlikely to bring back a lockdown and that the measures would aim to "disturb people's lives as little as possible." More than 850,000 people have already received a booster shot. Health secretary Antonio Sales told a news conference that 2.5 million would get the additional shot by the end of January to tackle the "pandemic storm that has not yet passed."

People aged 50 and over who were inoculated with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine would be among those getting booster shots, Sales added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021