Egypt to start offering booster COVID-19 vaccine shot -health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 01:17 IST
- Egypt
Egypt will activate within days a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and healthcare workers, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
