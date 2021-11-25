Left Menu

Egypt to start offering booster COVID-19 vaccine shot -health ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2021 01:17 IST
Egypt will activate within days a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and healthcare workers, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

