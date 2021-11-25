Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's next chancellor seeks targeted vaccine mandate

German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday for vaccinations to be made compulsory for targeted groups, saying that fighting the coronavirus pandemic will be his top priority as he prepares to take over as chancellor from Angela Merkel. Scholz, who is expected to replace Merkel early next month after his coalition deal with two other parties has been approved, said he would set up a crisis team at the chancellery to coordinate coronavirus policy between the federal and regional governments.

'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO

Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. WHO officials warned that the SARS-CoV-2 virus would keep spreading intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period in the run-up to the year-end holidays.

Italy tightens screws on COVID unvaccinated, extends shot mandate

Italy on Wednesday tightened the screws on people unwilling to take an anti-COVID vaccine, sharply restricting access to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers. Italy acted as much of Europe is increasing restrictions to try to grapple with a new wave of the pandemic.

Czech government looks to more measures as COVID cases hit records

The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as cases surpassed 25,000 for the first time and put further strain on hospitals, prompting the government to consider tougher measures. The country of 10.7 million has the world's fourth-highest infection rate per capita, according to Our World in Data, with Europe again an epicentre for the pandemic.

White House says 92% of federal workers have had at least one vaccine dose

A total of 92% of U.S. federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in compliance with the administration's mandate, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said Wednesday. Overall, 96.5% of the 3.5 million federal workers were considered to be in compliance with the administration's mandate because they either were vaccinated or had an exemption request either granted or under consideration.

U.S. FBI calls 'anomalous health incidents' a top priority

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday the issue of "anomalous health incidents" - widely known as Havana Syndrome - is a top priority and it will continue to investigate the cause of such incidents and how to protect staff. Around 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas are believed to have been struck by the mysterious ailment - with symptoms including migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. It was first reported among U.S. officials in the Cuban capital in 2016.

COVID cases break records in Europe, prompting booster shot expansion

Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday, with the continent once again the epicentre of a pandemic that has prompted new curbs on movement and seen health experts push to widen the use of booster vaccination shots. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Hungary all reported new highs in daily infections as winter grips Europe and people gather indoors in the run-up to Christmas, providing a perfect breeding ground for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases surge 23% in Americas, mostly in North America - health agency

New COVID-19 cases have jumped 23% in the Americas in the last week, mostly in North America where both the United States and Canada are reporting increasing infection rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, warning that the region might be facing a relapse as in Europe. Canada's Yukon and Northwest territories saw a two- to three-fold increase in new infections over the last week, it said.

UK PM Johnson disappointed Valneva COVID-19 shot did not gain approval

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was disappointed that Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine had not gained approval in Britain, two months after the government cancelled a supply deal worth 1.4 billion euro ($1.57 billion) for the shot. Health minister Sajid Javid had said commercial considerations played into the decision, but added it was clear Valneva's shot would not be approved in Britain.

Long COVID risk no lower with breakthrough infection; COVID-19 survival improves for European cancer patients

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Long COVID risk not lower after breakthrough infection

