Brazil registers 273 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-11-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil registered 273 new COVID-19 deaths and 12,930 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

In total, Brazil has reported 613,339 deaths due to COVID-19, the second highest in the world behind only the United States.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

