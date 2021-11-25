Brazil registers 273 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Updated: 25-11-2021
Brazil registered 273 new COVID-19 deaths and 12,930 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.
In total, Brazil has reported 613,339 deaths due to COVID-19, the second highest in the world behind only the United States.
