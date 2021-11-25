Left Menu

Antimicrobial effectiveness leaning towards ‘tipping point’ resistance – FAO

We may soon reach “a tipping point” when antimicrobial resistance (AMR) becomes the leading cause of death – surpassing heart disease and other so-called lifestyle illnesses, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:38 IST
Antimicrobial effectiveness leaning towards ‘tipping point’ resistance – FAO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

We may soon reach "a tipping point" when antimicrobial resistance (AMR) becomes the leading cause of death – surpassing heart disease and other so-called lifestyle illnesses, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.

The wide use of antibiotics and other antimicrobials has led to growing resistance to their effectiveness.

It is estimated that each year, 700,000 people die from AMR-related causes and FAO Chief Veterinary Officer Keith Sumption said that if no actions are taken, the annual tally could soar to some 10 million by 2050.

HIV drug resistance

The warning comes as the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest HIV Drug Resistance Report revealed that in 2020, 64 per cent of countries with a high burden of HIV infection had national action plans to prevent, monitor and respond to HIV drug resistance.

The report noted, however, that an increasing number of countries are approaching the 10 per cent resistance threshold to pretreatment HIV drugs, which, when reached, must urgently change first-line HIV treatment.

Based on recent surveys conducted in 10 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, nearly half of newly diagnosed infants with HIV carry drug-resistant HIV before initiating treatment.

The report also found that people who have had previous exposure to antiretroviral drugs are three times more likely to resist them.

Moreover, the report indicated that the number of countries achieving high levels of viral suppression increased from 33 per cent in 2017 to 80 per cent in 2020.

However, it also emphasized the need for routine viral load monitoring to respond to HIV drug resistance.

Preserving AMR

Minimizing the spread of HIV drug resistance is a critical aspect of the broader global response to antimicrobial resistance, WHO said.

Based on his doctoral research in southern Africa, Dr. Sumpton concluded that to mitigate and contain the risks of these drugs, clear alternatives were need for livestock and crop producers, including "good animal hygiene and management".

Other options, such as enhanced animal nutrition, was also advised.

"It's similar with crops", he said. "Much can be achieved with good soils, good genetic selection and good seeds...[and] reducing the use of antimicrobials in crop protection, notably with rice, tomatoes and citrus".

Higher-income countries could help less developed ones take a more "progressive approach" to crop protection while providing resources to encourage farm-level biosafety and biosecurity.

The use of alternatives to antibiotics such as vaccination, probiotics and prebiotics in feed, may reduce the likelihood of AMR.

"The goal is not to eliminate antimicrobials – but to preserve their utility", said Dr. Sumption.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021