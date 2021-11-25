Left Menu

Delhi reports 35 Covid cases, positivity rate at 0.06%

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 07:35 IST
Delhi reported 35 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here Thursday.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 1,440,754 while the death toll remains at 25,095.

A total of 54,268 tests were conducted on Tuesday, including 45,186 RT-PCR.

The government did not issue the health bulletin on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

