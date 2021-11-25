Left Menu

Delhi reports 35 new Covid-19 cases, no death in last 24 hrs

As many as 35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to official data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 08:29 IST
Delhi reports 35 new Covid-19 cases, no death in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to official data. With this, Delhi now has 311 active cases and the cumulative infections have mounted to 14,40,754.

No Covid-19 fatality was recorded in Delhi yesterday. The overall death toll remained at 25,095. As many as 20 fresh recoveries were also reported in the national capital.

Of the 54,268 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent was observed. As many as 1,11,395 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far have reached 2,20,63,463. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi HC dismisses CBI challenge to trial court order allowing inspection of documents by P Chidambaram, other accused in INX Media case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021