Health News Roundup: Germany's next chancellor seeks targeted vaccine mandate; 'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's next chancellor seeks targeted vaccine mandate

German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday for vaccinations to be made compulsory for targeted groups, saying that fighting the coronavirus pandemic will be his top priority as he prepares to take over as chancellor from Angela Merkel. Scholz, who is expected to replace Merkel early next month after his coalition deal with two other parties has been approved, said he would set up a crisis team at the chancellery to coordinate coronavirus policy between the federal and regional governments.

'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO

Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. WHO officials warned that the SARS-CoV-2 virus would keep spreading intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period in the run-up to the year-end holidays.

Italy tightens screws on COVID unvaccinated, extends shot mandate

Italy on Wednesday tightened the screws on people unwilling to take an anti-COVID vaccine, sharply restricting access to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers. Italy acted as much of Europe is increasing restrictions to try to grapple with a new wave of the pandemic.

Non-profit groups tell WTO to reverse 'vaccine apartheid' before any meeting

More than 130 civil society groups largely from developing countries are calling for the World Trade Organization to cancel a ministerial conference next week and instead concentrate on approving an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. The groups, organized under a loose coalition called "Our World is Not For Sale," said in a letter on Wednesday to WTO members that "vaccine apartheid" caused by WTO intellectual property rules must be resolved first. The meeting would otherwise "lack any pretence of legitimacy," especially when some ministers may not be able to travel to Geneva, it said.

FBI calls dealing with 'Havana Syndrome' a top priority

The FBI said on Wednesday that dealing with the issue of "anomalous health incidents" - widely known as Havana Syndrome - is a top priority and that it will keep investigating the cause and how to protect staff. About 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas are believed to have been struck by the mysterious ailment - with symptoms including migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. It was first reported among U.S. officials in the Cuban capital in 2016.

African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam - government

An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, the government said on Thursday. The outbreak has this year spread to 57 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces, the government said in a statement, adding that the authorities have so far this year culled 230,000 hogs, three times higher than a year earlier.

COVID cases break records in Europe, prompting booster shot expansion

Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday, with the continent once again the epicentre of a pandemic that has prompted new curbs on movement and seen health experts push to widen the use of booster vaccination shots. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Hungary all reported new highs in daily infections as winter grips Europe and people gather indoors in the run-up to Christmas, providing a perfect breeding ground for COVID-19.

UK PM Johnson disappointed Valneva COVID-19 shot did not gain approval

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was disappointed that Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine had not gained approval in Britain, two months after the government cancelled a supply deal worth 1.4 billion euro ($1.57 billion) for the shot. Health minister Sajid Javid had said commercial considerations played into the decision, but added it was clear Valneva's shot would not be approved in Britain.

Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets

Pfizer Inc has sued a longtime employee for allegedly stealing "scores" of confidential documents, including some related to its COVID-19 vaccine, as she prepared to jump to a competitor. In a complaint filed on Tuesday in San Diego federal court, Pfizer said Chun Xiao Li breached her confidentiality agreement by uploading more than 12,000 files without permission to her personal accounts and devices from her company-issued laptop.

France to announce COVID-19 booster shots for all adults - media

France is expected to announce that COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults as well as stricter rules on wearing face masks and more stringent health pass checks to curb a new wave of infections, French media reported. Health Minister Olivier Veran is due to hold a press conference at midday on Thursday.

