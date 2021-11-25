Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Germany's disease control agency says it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119. In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)