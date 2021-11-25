Māori reaches 80 percent for first doses of COVID-19 vaccination

Associate Minister of Health (Māori) Hon Peeni Henare today confirmed that Māori across the motu have now reached 80 percent for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination nationally.

"We have seen a huge increase in vaccinations for Māori throughout November, since the beginning of the month the increase for first doses has been 7.9% and second doses 12.4%," Peeni Henare said.

"It is especially heartening to see that Māori continue to protect whānau and communities by lifting Aotearoa's first dose vaccination rate. This includes 212, 324 rangatahi (12-34 year olds) who have come forward to receive their vaccinations, which has helped lead us to this important milestone.

"As you would expect, kaumatua have led the way vaccinating for their mokopuna, resulting in high vaccination rates. This has seen 91.6% of Māori over 65 fully vaccinated, which compares well with any other group in New Zealand.

"These milestones reflect the hard work Māori health providers and our Māori community leaders have put in to reach Māori across the motu to support the vaccination drive, by door-knocking, going to workplaces and places of worship to vaccinate.

"However, we still have work to do to reach those who are yet to receive their first dose and we continue to encourage those who have had a first dose to ensure they return for their second dose so they are fully vaccinated. There are currently over 42,000 Māori who are eligible to get their second dose after waiting more than the minimum 21 days between doses.

"Aotearoa is only days away from moving into the new COVID-19 Protection Framework and vaccination is an important part of protecting our communities from COVID-19. I encourage everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand who is yet to take up the vaccination wero to visit covid19.govt.nz to find their nearest drive-through, walk-in or booking.

"We want all our communities to be protected against COVID-19," Minister Henare Said.

