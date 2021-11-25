Left Menu

Intense unrest in France's Caribbean islands as COVID-19 protocols intensified

During the 20th century, many people on Guadeloupe were also systematically exposed to toxic pesticides used in banana plantations. The Caribbean has been hit in recent weeks by a new wave of coronavirus infections that is causing lockdowns and flight cancellations and overwhelming hospitals, just as tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery.

Updated: 25-11-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:29 IST
Intense unrest in France's Caribbean islands as COVID-19 protocols intensified
Protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades overnight on France's Caribbean island of Martinique, France Info reported on Thursday, as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols intensified. France Info published a video of protesters targeting a shopping centre and running away with goods, as well as videos of demonstrators setting up burning barricades on roads.

France's Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been hit by unrest over the last week due to anger over COVID protocol measures, such as moves to ramp COVID vaccination on the islands. Compulsory vaccination has touched a nerve in a population that is descended from slaves who worked on French sugar plantations. During the 20th century, many people on Guadeloupe were also systematically exposed to toxic pesticides used in banana plantations.

The Caribbean has been hit in recent weeks by a new wave of coronavirus infections that is causing lockdowns and flight cancellations and overwhelming hospitals, just as tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery.

