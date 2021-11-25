Germany's COVID timeline: from first case to 100,000 dead

As Germany reached 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, here is a look at some of the significant events that happened in the country during the outbreak: January 27, 2020, the First case confirmed in Germany. A man in the Starnberg region of Bavaria tested positive. Authorities said the risk of the virus spreading in Germany remained low.

February 12, 2020, Health Minister Jens Spahn tells German lawmakers that "it can't completely rule out that a regionally restricted epidemic in China turns into a global pandemic." February 24, 2020, Given the worsening situation in Italy, the German government revises its assessment and warns that the virus can be expected to spread in Germany too.

March 4, 2020, Leipzig book fair is canceled; cancellations of other large events follow.

March 10, 2020, All 16 German states have confirmed coronavirus cases. A national crisis unit recommends canceling all large events with more than 1,000 participants; within days, most states have closed schools.

March 18, 2020, In a televised address, Merkel warns of the "historic" challenge.

March 22, 2020, First nationwide lockdown agreed.

April 6, 2020, Germany records 100,000th case.

April 20, 2020, Some restrictions are eased.

May 16, 2020, Bundesliga soccer matches resume, without spectators.

June 23, 2020, the Western region of Guetersloh goes into lockdown after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

August 1, 2020, Mass protest in Berlin, and again on August 29, when protesters try to storm Reichstag.

October 16, 2020 Number of daily confirmed cases reaches a new record high of more than 7,000.

October 24, 2020 Number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany passes 10,000.

October 28, 2020, Federal and state authorities agree on partial lockdown, limiting social contacts to two households.

November 5, 2020 Number of new daily infections in Germany passes 20,000.

December 8, 2020, the Eastern state of Saxony announces "hard lockdown" closing schools, daycares, and most stores. Other states follow suit with lockdown initially scheduled to run for the Christmas period but end up lasting must longer.

December 26, 2020, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla becomes the first person in Germany to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a day before the European Union's official rollout.

Jan. 20, 2021, Germany passes the 50,000 deaths mark.

February 17, 2021, Germany's disease control agency says a mutated variant of coronavirus first detected in Britain is spreading rapidly in the country.

March 6, 2021, First rapid self-tests for COVID-19 sold in German pharmacies.

March 23, 2021, Federal and state authorities agree on a nationwide Easter lockdown. The decision is reversed a day later.

April 24, 2021, Nationwide "emergency brake" comes into force in Germany due to the rising number of hospitalizations.

April 28, 2021, Germany's domestic intelligence agency puts parts of the anti-lockdown "Querdenken" movement under surveillance.

May 14, 2021, Germany sets a single-day record for vaccinations of 1.35 million doses.

June 7, 2021, Germany lifts prioritization for vaccinations.

July 13, 2021, Merkel says Germany doesn't plan compulsory vaccinations like in France.

August 23, 2021, Germany introduces so-called 3G rules requiring vaccination, recovery, or negative test certificates to access restaurants, pools, and hairdressers.

September 26, 2021, German national election; Merkel's party suffers narrow defeat after a campaign in which coronavirus measures going forward weren't a major issue.

October 11, 2021, Germany stops offering free rapid tests to people over 12; the decision is reversed on November 13.

October 18, 2021, Health Minister Jens Spahn says he plans to let "epidemic situation of national significance" expire at the end of November, saying the risk of infection for vaccinated people is low.

October 23, 2021, Spahn says he favors ending coronavirus measures soon.

November 1, 2021, Unvaccinated people who have to go into quarantine lose the right to sick pay.

November 11, 2021, Germany records 50,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in a single day.

November 18, 2021, Parliament approves new, less stringent pandemic law November 24, 2021, Incoming government announces plans to create an expert team to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

November 25, 2021, Germany's disease control agency reports that more than 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

