EU to propose a 9-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:10 IST
The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritising vaccinated travellers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The EU will also recommend countries reopen from Jan. 10 to all those who have used vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, the report said, citing a document seen by Bloomberg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
