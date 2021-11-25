Left Menu

EU to propose a 9-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritising vaccinated travellers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The EU will also recommend countries reopen from Jan. 10 to all those who have used vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, the report said, citing a document seen by Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

