Rabies disease detected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN, E Cape

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has urged local residents and holiday travellers to be alert about the prevalence of rabies in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the Department on Wednesday said the viral disease had also been detected on the border between the Free State and Lesotho.

"The coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are particularly high-risk areas for rabies. The public is advised not to approach or pick up stray dogs and cats from these areas for whatever purpose, and to report such animals to the nearest welfare organisation, SPCA or the police station."

By picking up stray animals and homing them, the public risks aiding the spread of rabies to other areas and provinces and therefore put lives at danger.

The department has urged people to rather report stray animals to local welfare authorities and to support these organisations in caring for such animals.

"Remember that rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa and, therefore, avoid handling animals that you do not know.

"Rabies is a very serious zoonotic disease, meaning that it can be passed from infected animals to humans. Any mammal can become infected with rabies, but the biggest threat to human health is infected dogs and cats," said the department.

The rabies virus is transmitted through saliva of an infected animal when it bites, scratches or licks a person. Animals that are infected with rabies may show changes in behaviour, but these vary widely from unprovoked attacks to becoming overly friendly or just appearing sleepy.

The infected animals may drool a lot, may not be able to swallow, continuously vocalise (barking, whining, howling, etc.), and sometimes become aggressive or, on the contrary, they may just appear weak and unresponsive.

The fatal disease affects the brain and, once clinical signs become visible, there is no curative treatment. "Therefore, if you suspect that you have been exposed to an animal that may have rabies, it is important to wash the wound well with soap under running water and to immediately seek preventative treatment at your nearest healthcare facility. Doing this can save your life," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)